Founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has shared a video of an interaction between the owner of a drinking spot and members of his church

The owner of the spot, who warmly welcomed the members of the church, offered to let them use his spot as an auditorium for church service

Netizens who saw the post were left in awe and took to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian man who owns a drinking spot has won the admiration of renowned Pastor and leader of the Alpha Hour midnight prayers, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

This is after the man offered to give his drinking spot out for members of his church to use as an auditorium.

The incident occurred when church members went for an outrage programme and sought ways to transport new converts to the church.

While deliberating on the available options, the Ghanaian man approached the team and suggested that instead of busing the Ghetto guys to church, he would offer his bar space for services so more guys could hear the gospel.

This gesture warmed the heart of the revered man of God, who took his X page to share the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the post shared by the Pastor were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@MrDwein wrote:

"Wow."

@ckwabla26 wrote:

"My thoughts, though.... he also wants to change for Christ, but the time to leave his shop is the problem.. Thank you, Jesus.. the work is never complete.. May the God of #alphahour keep them safe for better glory and testimonies."

@PynscheOnez wrote:

"God bless this guy."

@kingakwa19zoey wrote:

"A very good suggestion, if biblical. I second this suggestion."

@lewis_kwasi wrote:

"I pray this idea brings more souls to the kingdom of God than having just a church. God bless the guy and the ladies all."

@OddCash wrote:

"God is everywhere mentality straight."

@Pkay_4real_ wrote:

"God blesss him for that."

@OsikaniKwaku wrote:

"Nice nice do your part give the rest to God."

@orlando_imanuel wrote:

"True lovers of God are not yet in church."

Source: YEN.com.gh