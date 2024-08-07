A video of a donation to a set of twins believed to be the oldest twins in Ghana has warmed hearts on social media

Nana Tea, a social media influencer, led the donation of cash and other items to the women at their residence

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The oldest twins in Ghana have been gifted GH¢2,000 by a generous woman who lives abroad. This substantial donation comes as an aid to the women who are 92 years old now.

Nana Tea, a well-known social media influencer, recently visited the twins and presented them with the cash. He also offered other items, including drinks, bags of rice, and a gallon of cooking oil.

Nana Tea is presenting gifts from a kind woman living abroad to a set of twins. Image source: Nana Tea

The twins, who live in Akwamufie, along the Akuapim-Togo range in Ghana, were delighted to welcome Nana Tea and his crew to their home. They received the items in good faith and blessed him for visiting them.

Nana Tea explains motive behind the donation

In another Facebook post, Nana Tea explained the motive behind the donation. He noted that the kind woman, whom he introduced as Madam Margaret, donated the items to tap into the blessing of old age.

Netizens delight as kind woman donates to old twins

Netizens who saw the post were left in awe as they learnt about the oldest twins in Ghana. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@Abenaagyeibadu wrote:

"I tap into this blessing for my twin girls."

@yaakonaduaddoabba wrote:

"Is that my hometown? Akwamu fie?"

@She Alpha wrote:

"I take some of their blessings."

@Ritabemahdonkor wrote:

"I tap into this beautiful blessings with my family."

@rejidel wrote:

"Nänä God bless youoooooooo."

@Dorothy Dede Tei wrote:

"God bless u abundantly."

@baby good gh wrote:

"God bless you Nana tea."

@Adwoa broni wrote:

"I will give birth to twin girls and they will grow together like this in Jesus name."

