A CCTV footage of a scrap dealer who stormed a house to steal has surfaced on social media

In the video which has since gone viral, the man stealthily enters the house and makes away with the items

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

CCTV footage has exposed a man who entered a house to steal, sparking reactions on social media. The unidentified man, known only as a scrap dealer, was captured on camera sneaking into the house to steal on two occasions.

According to the occupant of the building, the thief stole a coal pot on the first occasion and a tap the second he came around.

CCTV footage shows a thief stealing a coal pot and a tap from a house.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian man shared the footage to raise awareness of the unscrupulous activities of some of these scrap dealers and urged netizens to be vigilant.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share similar experiences

Netizens who saw the post greeted the post with mixed reactions. Many questioned the essence of the thief walking into someone's house to steal those items, while others shared similar experiences.

@RonnieAustine wrote:

"This is what most of the scrap collectors do now. They try to steal instead of coming to you to buy."

@Makdatafriqa wrote:

"I was shocked when they stole my water tap and lock. Had to spend 150gh to replace them."

@C_BiLLs_ wrote:

"What’s the use of cctv if we don’t arrest the thieves at the end of the day?"

@TallGuySeven wrote:

"Next time get you a local male dog. Problem solved."

@slow_kobby wrote:

"All metals coverings our drainage are gone."

@kanzowhytegh1 wrote:

"The way they are aggressive too when you confront them err."

@ny_ahenkan wrote:

"Next he wil come for de dryer standings. Dem be mafia rough."

CCTV captures suspected Dansoman thief

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a suspected thief broke into a Dansoman phone shop without wearing a mask but retreated upon spotting security cameras.

He was captured on camera during his initial entry, only for him to return later with a mask.

During his second visit, he stole valuable items, including Apple watches, headphones, televisions, and perfumes.

Source: YEN.com.gh