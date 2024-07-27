A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his five-year savings in a money box has surfaced on social media

The unidentified man was captured in a TikTok very delighted as he was about to reap the benefits of his financial discipline

Netizens who saw the post were happy for him and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has captured widespread attention on social media after opening his susu box, revealing five years’ worth of painstakingly saved coins.

The man, whose identity is unknown, shared a video of himself breaking open a tall cylindrical money box containing many coins.

A Ghanaian has flaunted the earnings in his five year old money box.

Source: Getty Images

The young Ghanaian man in the video shared by @Hypegod TV on TikTok beamed with a smile as he graciously opened his five-year savings and poured the contents of the container on the ground.

Susu is a traditional form of saving practised in many West African countries, which involves regularly setting aside small amounts of money.

Although experts advise that it is safer to save with the banks, some people prefer to save through this approach.

This young man began saving in 2019 and has earned so much now that his money filled his living room when he finally opened his money box.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Ghanain man for his savings

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to hail the young man for his financial discipline.

@krobidede wrote:

"People have Patience o...me 3.50 p kraa would be calling me to buy yogurt."

@Baffoe Dora Achiaa wrote:

"Are u sure x five years cuz I was expecting something different."

@championrooney wrote:

"Your best score would be 275 Ghana cedis aswear."

@STRAINJA wrote:

"100 cedis."

@KWABENA SPABIO wrote:

"I tried some,three weeks self no come ,I open am."

Lady cries out after breaking susu box

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady could not believe what she found after finally breaking her two wooden saving boxes.

According to the lady who claimed she stays alone, she put in over $378 in the boxes and was shocked to see smaller denominations instead.

She shared a video of her discovery and stirred massive reactions online as people opened up about their experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh