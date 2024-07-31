A Bawku-based man has got people talking on social media after he demonstrated his God-given strength

In a trending X video, the yet-to-be-identified man was spotted pulling a heavy-duty Man Diesel truck with his teeth

Onlookers gathered at the scene were amazed by the young man's extra-ordinary strength

A young Ghanaian man based in Bawku, in the Upper East Region, has left many awestruck by his sheer strength and stamina.

In a video making rounds on social media, the unidentified young man was spotted pulling a heavy-duty truck with his jaw in a remarkable act of grit and endurance.

The young man pulls the heavy-duty truck with his teeth on the streets of Bawku Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

With his teeth gripped on a long rope, the young guy incredibly pulled the Man Diesel truck for several meters without support from his hands.

Onlookers gathered at the scene were left impressed by his display of strength, as they applauded and cheered him on.

From the video posted on X by @eddie_wrt, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is unclear whether a driver was in the truck.

Netizens were in disbelieve at the man’s strength

Netizens who came across the video on X doubted that the young man could pulled the truck with his teeth, with some claiming that they believed there was someone in the front seat controlling the steering wheel.

@JuicyCFC said:

"Lol i won’t ever believe this."

@MarkRMFC replied:

"Chale bawku people dey love magic don't joke with them."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Somebody is behind the steering wheel."

@AccraSmall also wrote

"Nonsense.. that rope if u use for towering car it tear .. nah juju this man dey use to command the car."

@AndyNonkoh commented

"Naaa some macho men are behind the truck pushing it. We’re not kids."

Man carries 6 bricks at once

Meanwhile, a construction worker has got many talking following his impressive display of great strength at a building site where he worked.

The man in a new video spotted by YEN.com.gh was captured carrying 6 bricks at once, pairing them in 3 on both hands.

The display by the man who had gone viral for carrying 6 bricks has generated mixed reactions from social media users.

