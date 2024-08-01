A Ghanaian mother was so happy after she got the opportunity to fly business class for the first time

In a heartwarming clip, she expressed joy and opened up about her desire to fly business class during her travels

Many people who commented on the video were left in awe, with many laughing at the woman's reaction

A young lady has melted hearts online after sharing a lovely video of her mother's reaction after she travelled on a Business Class ticket for the first time.

The video, posted on @breerunway's TikTok page, showed the woman's reaction after she entered the Business Class cabin and saw its impressive features.

Her face lit up with smiles as she took a seat and began to enjoy the benefit of paying for business class.

Overwhelmed by the experience, the woman told her relatives that she would like to fly business class from now on.

The 44-second video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 900 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian mum enjoys flight

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video were left in awe, with many trying to praise the young lady for putting a smile on her mother's face by paying for her business class ticket.

Poka indicated:

"Father Lord my mum also deserves this experience."

JB commented:

"She’s so cute it’s almost like Gh moms have a template. They all behave the same way."

Turkishh Moslem reacted:

"First class should be experienced at least once in a lifetime.

Berl wrote:

"This was me when I first sat in Business Class!!! Economy na hardship."

Kwabena Badu. added:

"Moms will never let you regret wasting your money."

