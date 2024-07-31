A video of a young lady's massive transformation after relocating abroad has inspired many on social media

The lady's transformation video captures her time working at the market during her time in Ghana and her current reality

The grass-to-grace story has become a source of motivation for many people online who are eager to relocate abroad

A Ghanaian lady is trending for all the right reasons after she took to social media to announce that she has finally left Ghana.

This comes after she took to TikTok to post a video showcasing her remarkable journey as a hawker in Ghana and her current success overseas.

Ghanaian street hawker flaunts transformation after relocating to Canada Photo credit: @ama_richway2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The 44-second video showed her humble beginnings when she was selling food items at the market.

The video then showed the lady's final preparations prior to her travel to Canada, her final farewell with family members at the airport, and her subsequent arrival in the new country.

The final part of the video showcased the lady's present reality, in which she looked fresh and at her beautiful best after arriving in Canada.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 200 likes and 49 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"In his own time, he makes beautiful".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the lady on relocating abroad

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her travel to Canada.

AbenaaJounita commented:

"My prayer request."

emiliaboamah indicated:

"Indeed we serve a living he is with us today and forever in His time He makes everything beautiful."

ANAS commented:

"I tap into ur blessings sis".

user8950391598145 indicated:

"God will remember me and my family too in jesus mighty name amen."

Ghanaian street hawker relocates to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man could not hide his joy after he relocated to Canada.

He shared a TikTok video of his humble beginnings, where he posted an old photo of himself working as a street hawker in Ghana.

He reminisced about the times when he had to sell on the streets to make a living so he could cater for himself as a university student in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh