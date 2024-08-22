A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her candid views about King Paluta's hit song Makoma has surfaced online

The lady stated in the video that she would have Paluta in prison for releasing Makoma if she had her way

Netizens who saw her post were mostly outraged and took to the comments section to give their views

A Ghanaian lady has expressed her candid opinion about King Paluta's hit track, Makoma, stating categorically that she passionately detests the song.

She made the remarks during an interaction with a content creator. During their conversation, she was asked to point out a musician she would gladly send to prison if she had the chance and indicate why.

The young lady boldly asserted that she would readily imprison King Paluta for releasing the song Makoma.

"It annoys me so much, the song Makoma. When he released Aseda, it was okay, but then Makoma is so irritating," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam young lady over her comments

Netizens who saw the video were not happy with the lady's comments. They took her to the comment section to call her out about the statement.

@Dede wrote:

"The first girl nu is she okay?? Like what’s wrong with Makoma?? You’re saying some because the boys are saying it."

@Mhariyam wrote:

"That makoma song is really annoying frr and overhyped too."

@SM_DAUGHTER wrote:

"The girls who are saying Shatta Wale Larbiano will catch you."

@M️r President wrote:

"When a girl says “Makoma” irritates her you should know who she is."

@QUEQU ELYON wrote:

"First girl no y3 kwasia ankasa."

TY couture wrote:

"Shw3 ne Jon."

@kwamealawa wrote:

@Khadisha Grania wrote:

"Me too Makoma is some way am sorry."

Mentally challenged man jams to Makoma

Contrary to the lady's comments, Makoma seems to be the favourite song of many in Ghana and beyond.

In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, a mentally challenged man could not resist King Paluta's latest track.

Passersby, who saw the man jamming to Makoma, captured the unforgettable moment in a video.

