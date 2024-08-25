King Paluta Says His Hit Song Makoma Has Saved A Lot Of Marriages: "Ɔdɛfoɔ Adeɛ Yɛnfa Nkyekyɛ"
- A video of Ghanaian musician King Paluta highlighting the impact of his hit song Makoma on marriages has surfaced online
- The renowned musician, in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, said his hit song has saved a lot of marriages
- Many in the comment section were impressed and expressed their admiration for the renowned musician in the comment section
Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko has opened up about his hit song Makoma's impact on many marriages and relationships.
In an interview with renowned content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the budding musician stated that his song has saved many marriages and relationships.
According to him, many partners, especially females, have become conscious of their roles in preserving the dignity of their relationships.
He indicated that the phrase "Ɔdɛfoɔ adeɛ yɛnfa nkyekyɛ," which translates into "You don't give what belongs to a royal out for free" in the song, has made women conscious about remaining faithful in their relationships and not having extra affairs outside their marriages or relationships.
Watch the video below:
Netizens express admiration for King Paluta
Many netizens who saw the video were impressed with King Paluta and expressed admiration in the comment section.
@nanakay2420 wrote:
"Paluta really talk ein mind, he came prepared for his trolls."
@Miami005 wrote:
"Y’all should acknowledge Sheldon’s intelligence."
@franknkrumah5315 wrote:
"I love King Paluta so much. Seriously I love him for no reason."
@AstonMartin-oc6ny wrote:
"If you love King Paluta hit the like button."
@franciskofiarmooh5188 wrote:
"King Paluta is tooooooo straight forward and "adoncare" and i love it."
@DanielAppiah-qq5xu wrote:
"The ouchians dier forget ooh."
@dukeadjei2881 wrote:
"I actually laughed throughout this interview he has a great sense of humor ouchians."
@NayaBaah wrote:
"Much love for King Paluta.proud oooouchian!!!!"
King Paluta lands in the UK
2024 has been a good year for King Paluta as his music career has experienced a remarkable transformation.
He became the talk of the town after releasing his Aseda hit song, and he now appears to be everyone's favourite, following his Makoma hit.
King Paluta's music has transcended globally. He recently travelled to the UK with other Ghanaian artists for the Ghana Party In The Park event.
