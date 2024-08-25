A video of Ghanaian musician King Paluta highlighting the impact of his hit song Makoma on marriages has surfaced online

The renowned musician, in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, said his hit song has saved a lot of marriages

Many in the comment section were impressed and expressed their admiration for the renowned musician in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko has opened up about his hit song Makoma's impact on many marriages and relationships.

In an interview with renowned content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the budding musician stated that his song has saved many marriages and relationships.

According to him, many partners, especially females, have become conscious of their roles in preserving the dignity of their relationships.

He indicated that the phrase "Ɔdɛfoɔ adeɛ yɛnfa nkyekyɛ," which translates into "You don't give what belongs to a royal out for free" in the song, has made women conscious about remaining faithful in their relationships and not having extra affairs outside their marriages or relationships.

Netizens express admiration for King Paluta

Many netizens who saw the video were impressed with King Paluta and expressed admiration in the comment section.

King Paluta lands in the UK

2024 has been a good year for King Paluta as his music career has experienced a remarkable transformation.

He became the talk of the town after releasing his Aseda hit song, and he now appears to be everyone's favourite, following his Makoma hit.

King Paluta's music has transcended globally. He recently travelled to the UK with other Ghanaian artists for the Ghana Party In The Park event.

