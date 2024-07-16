King Paluta recently released his Makoma song, which has gathered a lot of positive reviews from fans

Entertainment Pundit KOKA, in a trending video, has criticised King Paluta for his singing abilities in the song

Many Ghanaians on social media who watched the video have expressed their opinions

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has shared his opinion on musician King Paluta's latest song, Makoma.

KOKA criticises King Paluta's singing voice

In a recent interview on Asempa FM, KOKA expressed his disappointment with King Paluta over his voice in the song.

He stated that the musician needs to hire a voice coach if he wants to transition from rapping to singing permanently, as his voice is not suited to singing.

According to KOKA, King Paluta was off-key in his Makoma song, which had too many repetitions and could affect his chances of winning awards. He explained that singing is essential as it can elevate a song with lousy production quality.

He said:

"I feel King Paluta needs a voice coach if he wants to become a full-time singer. His voice fluctuates, and it is useless. He is ruining the art of singing. Singing has a format. You have to sing in a key. He was off-key in the song."

The entertainment pundit advised King Paluta to learn from the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, and Amerado in order to blend his raps with the singing aspect of his music if he wants to continue thriving in the industry.

King Paluta released Makoma over a week ago. The song raked in a million streams on Audiomack and rose to number one on Apple Music after a week of its release.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to KOKA's criticisms of King Paluta

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments about KOKA's criticisms of King Paluta's singing.

@KojoessuonGh commented:

"Does he know what he is saying? I can agree that KP needs voice coaching esp. on his high notes and breathe controls but to say he sings off key is totally UNTRUE. This country had produced great singers who switched from rapping. Make dem shun dis nonsense."

@crayagh commented:

"We have voice textures like his he sings on key what he is swaying is wrong but I believe a coach can get him to greater heights."

@cleet_awreez commented:

"TBT he sings off key koraaaaaa but the pundit should have communicated it safely rather than the posture he adopted."

@_notnicee commented:

"This same person listens to Odumodublock. PHD fuo nunu. Ghana we dey!"

@RICHARD39117308 commented:

"Apart from the too much repetition, he doesn't have a problem with his singing tho."

@blessmanbuzz commented:

"This is what Shatta Wale hates about these media people."

King Paluta lands in the UK with other Ghanaian artistes for the Ghana Party In The Park event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a social media video shared by blogger ZionFelix captured King Paluta's arrival and exit at Gatwick Airport in London before the Ghana Party In The Park event.

King Paluta arrived at the airport with Wendy Shay, Olivetheboy and Asakaa Boys' Beeztrap KOTM, who also performed at the event.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

