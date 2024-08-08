A video of a mentally challenged man dancing excitedly to King Paluta's hit song, Makoma, has gone viral

Onlookers who saw the man were left in awe as he danced his heart out on the streets like it's nobody's business

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A mentally challenged man brought smiles and joy to onlookers as he danced excitedly to King Paluta's hit song, Makoma.

The unidentified man, who could not conceal his love for the song, displayed a spectacular performance as he jammed to it.

Dressed in his usual attire, he swayed his feet and arms rhythmically in the middle of the road as the electrifying beats of "Makoma" blared from a nearby shop.

"Makoma," a song by Ghanaian singer King Paluta, has been a famous track since its release. It has become the favourite of many because of its meaningful lyrics and catchy beat.

Several spectators who gathered at the scene of the mentally challenged man dancing captured the moment on their phones.

Watch the video below:

Netizens delight as mentally challenged man dances

Netizens who saw the video were excited and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed King Paluta over the release of the track.

@DwomohChristian wrote:

"Everyone dey vibe plus de song."

@Wee3ny3 wrote:

"At least he’s happy."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Happiness is free."

@real_homie482 wrote:

"Divine intervention."

@views09 wrote:

"Ekcyie mama ampa."

@1donenzo wrote:

"Now deɛ if you no look for funny things to laugh you go dey saan na you die unhappy."

@bismark_amarh wrote:

"Songs come hit for Ghana but this particular one is waaaayyy different."

@YeboahNick33578 wrote:

"If the blessings of God reaches you, everything else means."

US soldiers dance to King Paluta's Makoma

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two female US soldiers jamming to King Paluta's song had excited Ghanaians online.

The two ladies, dressed in army uniforms, danced to the Kumasi-based artist's latest hit song 'Makoma'.

Netizens who saw the video praised the two US Army ladies for their love for Ghanaian music.

