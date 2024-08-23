A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on her stay in Canada has left many people inspired

She expressed delight to have been offered a work permit after school, as she now works as a driver

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady on her achievement

A young Ghanaian woman, Wendy, who relocated to Canada, has opened up on her experience after one year of living there.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Nana Barffour TV, the mother of one said she and her husband were initially both based in Cyprus but decided to relocate to Canada to seek greener pastures.

A Ghanaian lady with a master's degree relocates to Canada and rejoices as she becomes a driver in a trending video. Photo credit: @Nana Barffour TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Having arrived in May 2023 as an international student, Wendy said things were complicated as she had to combine parenting with her studies and work.

Now that she is done with school, the young lady with two undergraduate degrees and a master's degree is delighted to have been employed as a driver by a company.

She advised persons desirous of relocating to Canada to forgo the notion that ready jobs are available.

"Here, we don't pluck money from trees. Also, people think immediately you arrive, you will get a job right away. A friend of mine is still unemployed one year after completing school."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the Ghanaian lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the lady on her determination and will to succeed.

@roseopokuanokye9873 stated:

"Am just admiring this lady's resilience."

@nanab4rlAlewa indicated:

"Very motivational . The sheer tenacity. There's always light at the end of the tunnel."

@emmanuelagyekum4441 reacted:

"Wow honestly I enjoyed the video big ups to u Nana and the woman."

@AntwiAbraham stated:

"Good job Nana, this lady is very strong papa.God bless her but I heard the FLAGPOLE is no more working."

Man in laments being jobless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who moved to Canada was unhappy with his life.

During a recent interview, the Ghanaian man explained that he had not found work in the country despite arriving there six months ago.

He admitted that Canada has fallen short of his expectations this far, with life abroad not as rosy as he was led to believe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh