A video of a Ghanaian journalist and lecturer reporting from the Democratic National Convention has surfaced online

Dr Etse Sikanku's appearance at the Convention makes him the first and only African journalist/media house to do so

This year's Convention took place from August 19-22, 2024, in Chicago and saw many US Democrats in attendance

A distinguished Ghanaian journalist and lecturer has made history as the first and only journalist to appear at the Democratic National Convention.

Dr Este Sikanku attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention held in Chicago from August 19 to 22. He took coverage of all events at the prestigious gathering of American politicians.

Dr Etse Sikanku, a Ghanaian journalist, has appeared at the Democratic National Convention. Image source: Dr Etse Sikanku, Kamala Harris

Source: Facebook

Dr Etse Sikanku is an astute

Dr Etse Sikanku is an astute lecturer, journalist and political analyst. He is known for his insightful comments on pressing political issues in Ghana and beyond. He is also a renowned lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ).

His appearance at this prestigious event marks a significant milestone for African journalism on the globe. Dr Sikanku, in a video shared by @Ghana News Guide on X, gave a comprehensive report of events on the ground.

Watch the video below:

Democratic National Convention as an annual event

The Democratic National Convention is an annual event which serves as the platform for the Democratic Party to nominate its presidential and vice-presidential candidates formally. This event is one of the most closely watched political events in the United States. This year, the Convention is attracting global attention following the resignation of Joe Biden from the US presidential race.

The US election scheduled for November may see Kamala Haris on the ticket of the Democrats competing with other presidential candidates in the US.

Biden endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 elections

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that US President Joe Biden has endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the 2024 White House race following his resignation from the US presidential race.

A few minutes after dropping out of the race on July 21, 2024, Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the November election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh