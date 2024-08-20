Professor Amin Alhassan has reacted to claims by the Sports Minister over the coverage of the African Games

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan has reacted to the Sports Minister's claim that they were paid $3million to cover the African Games.

During a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee, Mustapha Ussif confirmed that his Ministry paid the national broadcaster in excess of $3million for the coverage of the multi-sport event.

However, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Prof Alhassan stated that GBC received only $105,000 for the three-week championship.

“I want to state that GBC’s total benefit from the African Games was $105,000. Nothing more was paid to GBC,” Prof. Alhassan said on GBC.

“The GBC was invited to the table barely one month to the Games," he added.

Ghanaians shown concern over funds

The Sports Ministry are yet to respond to the latest claim as Ghanaians share concern over how the money was paid and where the difference went.

However, the Public Accounts Committee is expected to invite the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation over the coverage of the African Games.

The competition which began late February ended in March with athletes across the continent assembling in Ghana to contest for laurels. It also served as a platform for qualification to the Olympic Games for some athletes.

The African Games was held in Accra between February and March 2024, as reported by Ghana Web.

Sports Ministry paid GBC $3million

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Mustapha Ussif has opened up on the amount spent in covering the African Games in Accra early this year.

The West African nation hosted the multi-sport competition in Accra in March, drawing a large audience across the continent.

Athletes from various countries in the continent converged in Accra for a period of three weeks to contest for medals at the African Games.

