Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux captivated guests with touching moments during their wedding ceremony

The TikTok influencer knelt to pray for her husband in a traditional gesture witnessed by friends, family members, and in-laws

Priscilla's heartfelt prayer for her partner drew significant attention online, with social media users sharing varied reactions to the moment

The highly anticipated wedding of Nigerian TikTok influencer Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian artiste Juma Jux has been held.

The couple captivated guests and online audiences with a particularly moving moment during their ceremony on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Nigerian TikToker Priscilla Ojo marries Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in a plush wedding on April 17, 2025. Photo source:@its.prsicy

Source: Instagram

In a video that quickly circulated across social media platforms, Priscilla was seen kneeling to pray for her new husband in front of their assembled friends and family members.

Speaking in her indigenous dialect, the bride earnestly prayed that she would be the only woman in her husband's life, asking that he would "have no reason to look at another woman ever again."

The officiating master of ceremonies then turned to Juma, asking if he agreed with his wife's prayers, to which he responded with an enthusiastic "yes," delighting those in attendance.

The couple's wedding, referred to on social media as "JP2025," has been one of the most eagerly awaited celebrity events of the season. Earlier in the day, Priscilla shared official photos on Instagram showcasing their regal traditional attire, with both bride and groom dressed in coordinated blue and orange outfits.

Juma's ensemble featured a walking stick with an emblem designed to resemble the map of Africa, complemented by traditional beads reaching near his knees. Priscilla's dress was adorned with crystal beads sewn into the orange portions, paired with elegant silver jewellery.

Watch the video of Priscilla Ojo's wedding below:

Reactions to Priscilla Ojo and Jux's wedding

The couple's wedding videos have drawn thousands of congratulatory messages from fans who had been following updates about the ceremony across various platforms. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

steve_of_portharcourt said:

"See the way am behind the keyboard laughing and na my age mate Dey marry…… please stop by for your drinks online attendees."

abidemikadri said:

"The way this marriage dey sweet me Ehnehn, I can’t explain. This union shall be forever in Jesus name."

ruthinneh_ said:

"Very Classy and Demure😍😍🔥🔥🔥Congratulations pricy❤️❤️❤️."

berbiedoll said:

"Congratulations 🥂 May God bless your union, your marriage is blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻."

keji_surprises_n_events said:

"Welcome all the online in-laws to the comment section, here to take your order Jollof, Fried Rice or Swallow??? 😂💃."

Source: YEN.com.gh