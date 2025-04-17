Actor Rahim Banda has reaffirmed his love for Janiece, with whom he has been for close to a decade

In a recent interview, the actor claimed that he had never cheated on her since they began dating

The actor added that there was no reason why their relationship wouldn't end in a marriage with both of them

Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda has shed more light on his relationship with his girlfriend Janiece Emefa.

Rahim Banda hints at marrying his girlfriend Janiece Emefa.

Source: Facebook

In his recent interview with News Factory's Top Secret, Rahim confirmed that he had been dating his girlfriend for nine years.

Conversations about Rahim's relationship were ignited after the interviewer spotted the actor's phone case which had a picture of Janiece Emefa.

Rahim and Janiece have become an ideal couple on social media. They started seeing each other in their early teens when she was starting senior high school in 2016.

According to Janiece, a mutual friend, brought them together, and they have never been apart since. She explained that they broke up once for less than two months.

"We did break up once for like a month or two...at that time I knew I was going to Germany and that played a part, but we could not stay apart for long and made up," she said.

Rahim Banda, while talking to Fahim on the Top Secret show, described Janiece as his best friend and established that he had never cheated on his girlfriend.

Despite their separate religious backgrounds, Rahim is hopeful that their relationship will end in marriage.

Rahim was born to a Muslim father who is Ghanaian and a non-muslim mother who is from Thailand.

The child actor said his parent's marriage lasting all these years was enough proof and a good foundation that his love life with Janiece Emefa, who is a non-muslim will toe the same line.

Janiece celebrates her 23rd birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Janiece, born in 2002, who is an influencer on social media, had turned 23 years old on Tuesday, February 28, 2025.

The influencer held a plush birthday with her boyfriend and other family members and friends in attendance.

In celebration of Janiece's birthday, the young lady dropped a set of lovely photos on Instagram, donning a body-hugging black dress.

