Agya Koo, in a video, complained about the lack of developmental projects in his residential neighbourhood

The actor said he had consulted the relevant authorities about the issues, but they failed to address his concerns

Agya Koo also appealed to Ghanaians to stand firm and pressure the various appointed leaders in the community to solve many issues

Veteran Kumawood actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has complained about the lack of developmental projects in his residential neighbourhood in a video.

In a video shared by the comic actor's Tetemmofra film and music production page on TikTok, he said that he registered his displeasure with the absence of developmental projects in the community to the appropriate authorities, but they had failed to address the issues.

Agya Koo questioned why mechanical shops and other regular businesses were allowed to exist in residential neighbourhoods. He noted that some infrastructures were not in good shape and could collapse due to the lack of concern from the leaders.

The veteran Kumawood actor noted that he had visited the offices of government workers, District Chief Executives, and assemblymen in the area on countless occasions, but no meaningful progress had been made to improve the worsening conditions in the area.

He said:

"I have visited the government workers, DCEs, and assemblymen responsible for addressing these problems many times and told them that the area is developing. It is a residential area, and we want to make it an estate."

Agya Koo said the government employees were interested in sitting inside their offices and not working to ensure that there are significant developmental projects in their various communities.

He appealed to Ghanaians to stand firm and pressure the various appointed leaders in the community to solve many issues.

The Kumawood actor's remarks come after he recently shared his experience of using the road in Akyem Edubiase, a town in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, in a video he shared on social media.

Agya Koo complained that heaps of sand had gathered along the Akyem Edubiase roads, making the stretch narrower and dangerous for drivers and pedestrians who regularly used it for their daily commute.

The comic actor's complaints drew criticisms from Ghanaians who called him a hypocrite and unprintable names for choosing to speak out about bad roads during President John Dramani Mahama's second tenure in office, when he was quiet during former President Nana Akufo-Addo's term in office.

The staunch NPP supporter dismissed the criticisms, stating that he had been critical about the poor state of the roads during the previous government's tenure.

He also denied claims that he suddenly cared about poor roads in Ghana because President John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 elections and was back in office.

