A video of a Ghanaian lady complaining over the prices of fruits in Ghana has surfaced on social media

The lady, identified as Ms Eva on TikTok said she bought one orange for GH¢5 in her neighbourhood

Her video got other Ghanaians trooping the comment section to share prices of oranges in their localities

A young Ghanaian woman, identified as Ms Eva, has taken to social media to share her frustration over the rising cost of food in the country.

Ms Eva's complaints are occasioned by the price of an orange she wanted to buy recently near her residence.

Ms Eva, a young Ghanaian woman cries over the cost of food amid rising prices of oranges in Ghana. Photo credit:@yaa_ntoa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Eva showed the orange she purchased, which was sold to her for GH¢5.

The young woman said the rising cost of fruits was the reason most women in the country were gaining weight, as they could no longer afford to eat them.

"I now understand why most Ghanaian women have potbellies. I now understand why we have all put up weights. I was craving fruit, so I stepped out and I found an orange, which I decided to buy. But look at one orange that was sold to me for GH¢5," she stated.

"If I have to pay GH¢5 for an orange, then why won't the person simply add GH¢5 to it to buy corn dough and prepare bank to eat instead of buying this orange," she added.

Ghanaians online react to Eva's video

Ms Eva; 's video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, some of which have been compiled below.

@dan067 wrote:

"Mum I am not listening to your message. Just that you are beautiful your eyes is killing me."

@E-motion Communications also wrote:

"they gave me 2 for 5 cedis Kasoa Tuba second round about."

Ms. Eva replied:

"You are lucky then."

@Nana Yaw said:

"Be like you are new in this Ghana."

@addochristopher28 also said:

"some people will explain and tell you it's normal hmmm Ghana until when."

Man cries over the cost of tomatoes

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man bemoaned the prices of tomatoes after he bought a container for GH¢200.

In a viral video, the man, known as Robert Quaye said the rising cost of food in the country was making life difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Robert shared his frustration on TikTok, where Ghanaians online thronged the comment section with their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh