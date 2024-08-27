A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her experience when it comes to her family generated talking points online

The lady explained why she would gladly help a stranger rather than a family relative if she is faced with the option

Many people who took to the comment section of the video also shared their respective views on the issues raised by the lady

A Ghanaian woman has got tongues wagging after she opened up about her life and family.

In a video that has since gone viral and been sighted on TikTok, the young woman @servantofgod551 said that when faced with the option of choosing between helping family relatives or strangers, she would opt for the latter.

Ghanaian lady opens up on why she now prefers to help strangers rather than her relatives. Photo credit: @Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

She stated that her decision was premised on her personal experiences, in which the people who assisted and supported her travel were mainly strangers and not her family relatives.

The woman made this disclosure as she talked about the need to invest in people.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the ladies' comment

Social media users who took to the women's comments section also shared varied experiences regarding their families regarding being supportive.

user4615045361718 commented:

"Oh my sister has been in Germany for 42yrs without helping anyone hmmmmm."

Gideon.A.K.A Degree reacted:

"This is wisdom."

hettypeprah178 added:

"Very true my dear."

queentoure57 indicated:

"Am following u cos of this advise,God bless you mum."

Edith Asamoah indicated:

"God bless you. my brother is there he said that place is not good,"

cutie 360 indicated:

"Hmmmmy uncle went to Germany 37 yrs now and de rest is a story i will tell on another Day am now in gulf county struggling but i know ill make it."

user7781049970966 wrote:

"Mommy, may God richly bless you with multiple years.amen."

