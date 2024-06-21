A Ghanaian man has bemoaned the rising cost of living in the country, which has caused food prices to go up

This was after the man identified as Robert Quaye bought a container of tomatoes for GH¢200 in the market

Netizens who chanced on the video posted on TikTok shared their views, with some suggesting alternatives for Robert

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to vent about the cost of living in the country.

The young man, known on his socials as Robert Quaye said the rising cost of living has resulted in food prices becoming excessively high for the ordinary person to afford.

Pouring out his frustration in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Robert Quaye said it was unfathomable for a container of tomatoes to be sold to him at a cost of GH¢200 in the market.

He said even the GH¢200 worth of tomatoes was given to him at a discounted price after begging the seller for a reduction.

"Where Ghana has reached now, they now sell four tomatoes for GH¢20. All the tomatoes you see in this bowl is an Olonka which was sold to me for GH¢200. I even had to beg before the seller accepted the GH¢200. She said they sell it at GH¢250," he stated.

"This is how far Ghana has come, so imagine if you want to cook for your entire family would this be enough? This is how far Ghana has come despite everything we have and our plenty many ministers, When you complain, they say you are doing politics," he further lamented.

Ghanaians share their views on his complaints

After Robert Quaye posted the video on his TikTok page, Ghanaians online trooped to his comments section to share their views, some of which are listed below.

@Adubea said:

"If you want to get plenty buy the soft soft ones you will get plenty at affordable price blend it and store it in the fridge and use it small small same applies to onions."

@TikTok Judge replied:

"The price of the soft ones will even annoy u the most."

@Suraya Adu Gyamfi also said:

"they will come for you p3."

@TikTok Judge replied:

"And I'm ready paaaa for them."

Kumasi boy cries over high cost of food in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who moved from Kumasi to Accra complained about the high cost of food in the capital.

In a video, the young man said he would return home to Kumasi after being told by a Waakye seller that her food starts from GH¢30 and above.

Netizens who chanced on his video shared his complaints while teasing him in addition.

