A video of a Belgian lady having her final moments with her Ghanaian boyfriend has warmed hearts online

The lady, identified as Emily indicated in the caption of the video that her lover was leaving her to return to Ghana for six weeks

Emily hugged her boyfriend for several minutes amid tears while saying goodbye to him

A white Belgian lady could not contain her emotions as she said goodbye to her Ghanaian boyfriend who was leaving her to return home for a short visit.

Identified as Emily on TikTok, the lady was spotted at the airport in Belgium having her final moment with her lover, known as Philip.

A white Belgian lady cries as her Ghanaian boyfriend leaves her for a short trip to Ghana. Photo credit: @phimily/TikTok.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Emily hugged her man for several minutes amid kisses and tears as Philip readies to emplane.

"Crying my eyes out because he was going back to Ghana for six weeks," she captioned the video

Philip, upon seeing her beautiful girlfriend shed tears, consoled her with a deep hug and a kiss.

Reactions to Emily and Philip's video

The over 30-second video posted on their TikTok page, @phimily, attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, the video had racked up over 1k likes and 35 comments, some of which are compiled below.

@jerrycool382 said:

"Love is beautiful."

@otismadaline2 also said:

"Awwwww he will be back dear."

@kingsolomon5636 wrote:

"I need someone who will love like you love your man."

@Emma also wrote:

"I would be sad cuz I would miss you even tho I miss you even if you are in the same country."

@Bra Kofi commented:

"This is the difference between a black woman and a white woman. These white people know how to love."

Fxbeast also commented:

"I hope the indome ladies dey watch, you better start learning."

