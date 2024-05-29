A young lady who recently moved to Accra from Wa has taken to social media to complain about the cost of living in the capital

Zakia Kunge said she did not understand why she had to pay GH¢60 as the delivery fee for the fufu she bought for GH¢32

Netizens who came across her video on TikTok advised her to cook, as it would reduce her expenses

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to pour her heart out over the alarming cost of living in Accra.

The lady, who appears to have moved to the capital from Wa, in the Upper West region, said she doesn't understand why food costs so much in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, identified as Zakia Kunge on TikTok was captured sitting behind a bowl of fufu complaining about the cost while enjoying it.

She said the food cost her GH¢32, and she was charged a delivery fee of GH¢60 for transporting it from East Legon - American House to Adenta, bringing the total expense for the fufu to GH¢92.

Zakia Kunge said the food would have cost her less in Wa, where she hails from.

"Accra, this food be GH¢32, but that is not the crazy part, them talk me say delivery be GH¢60. Why? America House come Adenta, Delivery GH¢60. You people, What? Why? Every day, we say Ghana is hard, e be true mmom, Ghana is very hard, but Accra is a different world. Abeg you people should come down for us," she complained.

Netizens advise Zakaria to cook her food

Netizens who chanced on the video advised Zakia to cook her food instead of buying from outside.

The video, posted on her TikTok page @zakiakunge had raked in more than 2.6k likes and 339 comments in over 24 hours, as of the time of drafting this report.

Below are some of the comments.

ellen kumi said:

"what is preventing u from cooking."

AuntieAmaBaGirlNo replied:

"Then what will happen to the food vendors if everybody now decides to cook???,"

marjorienaaayorko also said:

"delivery fee 60gh na deliver us from evil kraa y3 sen."

EDlittle commented:

"Come to Tarkwa… you will love Accra."

Zakia Kunge replied:

"I hear Tarkwa is crazzzzyyyyyyyyy herh."

Another Ghanaian lady cries over the cost of a piece of fried yam in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady complained over the cost of a piece of fried yam in Accra.

In the video, the lady, @missmalisaa, bitterly complained that the piece of fried yam she bought was GH₵1, saying it was expensive.

Netizens thronged the comments section to express their views on the matter, with some explaining why the price of the fried yam may be high.

