A video of Shatta Bandle flaunting his son and wealth has gone viral on social media

The self-professed millionaire assured his son that he was rich and hence urged him to spend his money

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the statements made by Shatta Bandle

Internet sensation Shatta Bandle has sparked reactions online after he took to social media to flaunt his handsome son.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Shatta Bandle, who was spotted on his bed with bundles of 100 cedi notes, introduced his little son as Shatta Life.

Describing himself as a rich man, the diminutive young man bragged about his wealth as he urged his son to live lavishly when he grew up.

"You father get money so just enjoy. If I say I don't have money na lie. Life Shatta, the money I have, it is plenty for house, it is plenty for bank," he said with a serious face.

The funny video, which portrays Shatta Bandle as a responsible dad, had raked in over 200,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of Shatta Bandle.

nana_quami commented:

i pray everyone seeing this comment should succeed in everything he/she is doing in life

Jonathan Newman indicated:

what are this two kids doing with these amount of money

6ixcodes added:

rich man room be like upcoming yahoo boy room

Elson Mikoku indicated:

hmmm so are sure this boy is your son

user29465501901855 replied:

Wait ooo .which one is the father here

user Elizabeth Agbavor indicated:

please me i need 2000 credit for my rent okay please

Shatta Bandle donates money to student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle donated GH¢2,000 to the winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition.

Shatta Bandle took to Instagram to share the joyous moment as he gave back to the community.

In a humble yet impactful caption, Shatta Bandle emphasised the importance of nurturing the potential of young kids, referring to them as the future leaders of society.

