Socialite Ayisha Modi has hit back at businessman Abass Giwa Sariki after he denied being her husband.

In a new video, Ayisha did not mince as she described her former partner as uncouth for his recent.

Ayisha, popularly known for her close association with Stonebwoy, had claimed in the past that she was married to Abass.

Ayisha Modi is matching Abass Sariki Giwa Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoy

Abass Sariki denies Ayisha Modi as a wife

But in a recent interview with Sammykaymedia, the businessman denied Ayisha's long-held claims of being married to him.

He explained that Ayisha could not have been his wife whatever relationship they had was unofficial.

Ayisha Modi accepts Abass Sariki's position on their relationship

A few hours after Abass Sariki's interview went viral, Ayisha Modi released a video reacting to his claims.

In the video, she blamed herself for any disrespect Abass' interview might have brought her.

Abass and Ayisha Modi saga rekindled

As things seemed to have been put to bed, their couple's saga has been rekindled after a fan of Ayisha blasted Abass on social media.

Following the bashing, Abass released a new video in which he denied Ayisha again and warned her to stop using his name in her conversations.

Ayisha Modi faces of with Abass Sariki in TikTok live video

But in an unexpected twist, Ayisha faced off with Abass Sariki and told him off in a TikTok live video.

The two joined the live video of a TikToker to clarify issues but it ended in a bitter banter with Ayisha.

According to Ayisha, Abass approached her with a proposal to marry her before she agreed to be in a relationship with him.

"Wei 3y3 nkurases3m. Anka gyae me obaa no mpo na meny3 saa." she said in Twi which translates as "this behaviour is uncouth. Me as the woman should rather be doing that."

