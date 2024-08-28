Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan failed to meet her opponent, John Dumelo, for a town hall debate

Her absence from the town hall meeting triggered a jab from the NDC parliamentary candidate

The actor described Alhassan as a coward who was always running away from debates

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has publicly criticised Lydia Alhassan, the current Member of Parliament (MP).

Dumelo, who is making a second attempt to unseat Alhassan after losing the 2020 elections, chastised her repeated absence from events that aim to engage them with their constituents.

Lydia Alhassan's absence from a town hall meeting triggers John Dumelo. Photo source: @lydiaalhassan, @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

The NDC candidate, tipped for a ministerial position, was not particularly impressed with the incumbent MP's absence from a town hall event organised by TV3 to discuss issues affecting the constituency.

Taking his turn to speak, the actor-turned-politician did not hold back when he described his opponent as a "coward" for her alleged reluctance to face him in public forums.

"Every time there is supposed to be a constituency engagement between the candidates and the people, Lydia Alhassan runs away and does not attend," Dumelo stated.

He further asserted that Alhassan's absence stems from fear of confronting him "boot-for-boot" on issues concerning the constituency.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Dumelo's jab at Lydia Alhassan

The assertion by John Dumelo that Lydia Alhassan was afraid of debating sparked many reactions.

futuregh221 said:

Masa she no get your time

ewramah said:

Is not true she not running 😂😂 she is too busy 😍am NDC buh Lydia is the best for ayawaso 👏🔥

paul.yaro28 said:

@johndumelo1 Lydia is the best for ayawaso you know it yourself.please Preach about your ideas and stop attacking her because she has delivered than your entire party NDC could 🔥

nanaakuamaverick said:

So Mr John cannot campaign without mentioning this woman……. This is clearly not a characteristic of a good leader

Prince David Osei backs John Dumelo to win

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince David Osei has backed John Dumelo's campaign to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

The actor explained in a recent interview that the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan, was ungrateful to him last time, so he's not supporting her re-election bid.

The NPP supporter's statement triggered massive backlash for the actor from a section of online users.

Source: YEN.com.gh