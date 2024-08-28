There was some tension in Parliament when Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assurance Committee, clashed with Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Works and Housing Minister.

Ablakwa wanted Oppong-Nkrumah to retract and apologise for referring to his role as a “bully pulpit.”

Ablakwa is upset with the delays in resettling Akosmbo dam spillage victims

The controversy arose amid concerns about delays in completing housing units for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage. Ablakwa insisted that the Minister’s comments were inappropriate and requested a formal apology.

In response, Oppong-Nkrumah questioned whether he could not address the issues raised and defend himself against the attacks.

Despite this, Ablakwa cautioned the Minister about his choice of words, maintaining that a retraction and apology were necessary, as he was acting within his rights according to parliamentary standing orders.

“Honourable Minister you will be well advised to watch your diction. You will be well advised. You will be well advised. I will not take that. To suggest that I am using this position as a bully pulpit.”

“You have to retract that because that is not what I am doing here. You must retract and apologise. I am well within my standing orders. You have to retract that. You have to retract and apologise,” he stated.

But Nkrumah replied, questioning if it was acceptable for the Chairman of the committee to accuse him of being insincere and deflecting without allowing him the right to respond or share a different view.

He emphasised that if he is accused of insincerity or introducing red herrings, he must have the right to respond.

“It is okay for the Chairman of the committee and the committee to accuse the Minister of being insincere, of deflecting without more and I do not have the right to answer or to share a different view?”

“…If you choose to accuse me of insincerity, of introducing red herrings of deflecting that is not about the people. That is you accusing me and if you are accusing me I must have a right to respond.”

Mepe displaced persons get new settlement

Earlier, about 300 displaced persons in Mepe were among the first to receive a new settlement after the flooding caused by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the resettlement on his social media and described it as a great success.

He expressed gratitude to the First Sky Group's Construction Ambassadors, the chiefs in Mepe, and his office. Ablakwa also said his office would cover utilities in the new settlement.

Ablakwa fulfils promise to Mepe

YEN.com.gh reported that Ablakwa delivered $1.2 million worth of medical equipment to the Mepe Health Centre.

Ablakwa expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who supported his agenda, including SOS International, based in the USA, for their dedication and support to his project.

The equipment arrived in a 40-foot shipping container filled with essential medical equipment and supplies, including anaesthesia machines, an endoscopy tower, ECG/EKG machines, infant incubators, warmers and ultrasound machines.

