An old student of Okuapeman who became famous during the NSMQ is trending again

This comes after her WASSCE result slip shared online proved that she bagged eight As

Many people who reacted to the post have commended her for excellent performance in the WASSCE

A student of Okuapeman Senior High School who became famous following an interview she granted Joy News during the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is trending once again.

Isabella Okromea Yeboah, who read General Science, this time is receiving congratulatory messages from many people after she excelled in the 2023 WASSCE.

Okuapeman SHS excels in WASSCE Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X @JoyNews/YouTube

A photo of her result slip which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Sika Official revealed that the intelligent teen who clocked As in all the eight subjects.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Isabella's academic exploits in the WASSCE had raked in over 2000 and 81 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Isabella

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on Isabella for passing the WASSCE with flying colours.

@boykelzz stated

talk the talk and walk the talk. proper show working.

@THEREALKIWI1 stated:

Oh so boys won see sika e results to Do comparison? Or sika do home econs so More practicals

@iansuzir remarked:

This year Wassce ankasa then blow the paper

@EricBoa46037019 stated:

Mostly the best students doesn’t take part in NSMQ. They mostly want fast students. It’s hardly to see the best student in the school being the leader of MSMQ. Mostly the 4th or 7th of the school does it

@Day6Rich added:

This year’s wassce results is an Xmas gift from Nana Addo

@PatrickPapy added:

This year the A1s are impressive

Student bags eight As in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 WASSCE had passed with flying colours.

Christian Mondjro who attended Anglican Senior High School at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. and was a General Science student scored As in all eight subjects.

A photo of his result slip which was shared online had seen many praise him for his excellent academic performance.

