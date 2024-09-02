Ghanaian Student Gives His Teacher An Unusual Gift In School: “Packaging”
- A student gave his teacher a gift wrapped in a large package, which was amusing as everyone guessed it might be wine or champagne
- After a prolonged unwrapping process, the teacher revealed the gift to be a single Club Beer mini, sparking laughter
- Social media users reacted humorously, with many sharing the laughter emoji in the comment section of the post
A student gave his teacher a gift, and the packaging and content have caused several people to laugh on social media.
The item the student gave to his teacher shows that there is no restriction on what one can offer as a gift to a loved one.
In a video shared by Sixcribes on Facebook, after the teacher received the gift, those present started guessing what it could be.
Everyone who guessed said it must be something in a bottle because of how it was wrapped. So they thought it could be a bottle of wine or a champagne.
The teacher took his time unwrapping his gift. First, he removed the cello tape and then started pulling the gift wrapper.
The people present started laughing because the item had been wrapped in a vast wrapper, which meant that the teacher kept unwrapping it for a while.
When he finally saw the gift, everyone started laughing. The student gave his teacher one Club Beer mini.
Watch the video below:
Netizens comment on student's gift to teacher
Several social media users who saw the video reacted to it. Most people laughed, just like the teachers in the video shared by Sixcribes. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:
Cee Adodo Agonyo asked:
“Is this ur school???”
Joleen Siegel said:
“Packaging 😂😂😂”
Yevonu Bernard wrote:
“Wosop boy”
Ernest Authur said:
“🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”
Eric Abedu Monney wrote:
“Lol 😆 🤣”
Parent gifts teacher in rural area cassava
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a rural parent gifted cassava to her child's teacher.
In a video shared on social media, the parent said she needed to ensure the teacher was well-fed so she could teach her child.
Several netizens who saw the video appreciated the parent for giving what she could, no matter how small.
