A student gave his teacher a gift, and the packaging and content have caused several people to laugh on social media.

The item the student gave to his teacher shows that there is no restriction on what one can offer as a gift to a loved one.

A Ghanaian teacher receives a gift from his student and unwraps it in front of his colleagues. Photo credit: @Sixscribes

In a video shared by Sixcribes on Facebook, after the teacher received the gift, those present started guessing what it could be.

Everyone who guessed said it must be something in a bottle because of how it was wrapped. So they thought it could be a bottle of wine or a champagne.

The teacher took his time unwrapping his gift. First, he removed the cello tape and then started pulling the gift wrapper.

The people present started laughing because the item had been wrapped in a vast wrapper, which meant that the teacher kept unwrapping it for a while.

When he finally saw the gift, everyone started laughing. The student gave his teacher one Club Beer mini.

Netizens comment on student's gift to teacher

Several social media users who saw the video reacted to it. Most people laughed, just like the teachers in the video shared by Sixcribes. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

