Ghanaian Teacher Rejoices As Students Shower Her With Gifts On Our Day, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of a Ghanaian teacher's reaction to her student's kindness on Our Day is trending on social media
- She expressed delight after her students showered her with gifts to show their appreciation
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the students
A Ghanaian teacher turned heads online after she opened up about the benefits of her job.
Taken to TikTok, the young lady @joyceamankrah200 posted a video of the items she received from her students on Our Day as a token of their appreciation.
The items included assorted drinks, biscuits, sanitary items and clothes, among others.
She explained in the voice-over that she was proud to be in the teaching profession.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"Tell me why I should chose another profession over teaching."
The adorable video, which highlights the strong bond the teacher shares with her students and raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments, was captioned:
"The beauty of the work, Tell me why. A noble profession. God bless all parents"
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to gifts given to the teacher
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the Our Day video were left in awe with many trying to find out where she teaches.
Other teachers also shared their experiences regarding receiving gifts from their students on Our Day.
Ernestina Ocran indicated:
"Please oo is it private school or government? because some of us gave them gifts instead."
Agogo Dehyeɛ commented:
"SHS teachers de3, our students even want our cash."
yaba4real:
"das yy I've taken release nu ooo ..a very poor community tweakai. our day paaa come n see our dry n quiet like a cemetery...naaaa I can't de place de3."
Teacher gets gari soaking as Our Day present
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was taken aback by a gift he received from one of his pupils during their "Our Day" event.
The school pupil, who did not appear in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, presented the class teacher with ingredients for preparing gari soaking as his Our Day gift.
The Ghanaian teacher received a pack of Kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water, and a spoon from his classmate.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.