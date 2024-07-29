A video of a Ghanaian teacher's reaction to her student's kindness on Our Day is trending on social media

She expressed delight after her students showered her with gifts to show their appreciation

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the students

A Ghanaian teacher turned heads online after she opened up about the benefits of her job.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @joyceamankrah200 posted a video of the items she received from her students on Our Day as a token of their appreciation.

The items included assorted drinks, biscuits, sanitary items and clothes, among others.

She explained in the voice-over that she was proud to be in the teaching profession.

"Tell me why I should chose another profession over teaching."

The adorable video, which highlights the strong bond the teacher shares with her students and raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments, was captioned:

"The beauty of the work, Tell me why. A noble profession. God bless all parents"

Ghanaians react to gifts given to the teacher

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the Our Day video were left in awe with many trying to find out where she teaches.

Other teachers also shared their experiences regarding receiving gifts from their students on Our Day.

Ernestina Ocran indicated:

"Please oo is it private school or government? because some of us gave them gifts instead."

Agogo Dehyeɛ commented:

"SHS teachers de3, our students even want our cash."

yaba4real:

"das yy I've taken release nu ooo ..a very poor community tweakai. our day paaa come n see our dry n quiet like a cemetery...naaaa I can't de place de3."

Teacher gets gari soaking as Our Day present

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was taken aback by a gift he received from one of his pupils during their "Our Day" event.

The school pupil, who did not appear in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, presented the class teacher with ingredients for preparing gari soaking as his Our Day gift.

The Ghanaian teacher received a pack of Kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water, and a spoon from his classmate.

