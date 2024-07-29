A Ghanaian teacher received an unusual present as his Our Day gift from one of his class pupils

The teacher was given a pack of kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water and a plastic spoon

However, the teacher's seeming lack of appreciation for the pupil's gesture did not sit well with netizens who came across the video

A Ghanaian basic school teacher was surprised by a gift he received from one of his pupils during their "Our Day" event.

Our Day is a tradition in Ghana where pupils are allowed to wear their best clothes and take their favourite food and snacks to class on the last day of school after their end-of-term exams.

The school pupils also used the Our Day event to appreciate their favourite teachers for their impact and hard work throughout the term.

It was in this regard that the school pupil, who did not appear in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, presented the class teacher with ingredients for preparing gari soaking as his Our Day gift.

In the trending video, the Ghanaian teacher received a pack of kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water and a spoon from his class pupil.

"Look at what my student gave me as Our Day gift. gari, a sachet of water, biscuits, and a spoon. Can you imagine this? I have to quit this profession," he said.

Netizens asked the teacher to appreciative

Netizens seemed unhappy about the teacher's seeming lack of appreciation for the pupil's Our Day gift.

@fathia said:

"That’s all he or she have and at least he or she has shown appreciation and love."

@Halima Ahmed also wrote:

"A sign of kindness.... just appreciated that."

@Morientis said:

"Awww, don't let the kid feel sad because that might be his or her best."

@ruthmensah195 also said:

"Awwwn she has really done well. Givers never lack."

