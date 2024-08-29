Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya shared a video of a flip-flop, or "chale wote," priced at $4,590, leaving many Ghanaians puzzled by its high cost

The white flip-flop with blue straps was showcased and examined in the video to show its design and thickness

Wodemaya, tagged in the video by followers, humorously questioned why people were tagging him in his post

Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya shared a video of a flipflop and the cost of slippers, which are a regular wear for most people in Ghana.

When he shared the price alone, many wondered why the flipflop is that expensive.

Wodemaya demands answers on why people were tagging him in the comment section of the video of a flip-flop selling for over GH¢72,000. Photo credit: @wodemaya

The video shared by Wodemaya on Facebook showed that the flip flops, popularly referred to as Chale wote in Ghana, cost $4590.

The Charle wote was a white one with two blue straps. It was in a showcase, and someone, probably an attendant, picked it up to show it to the camera well.

The person showed the flip flops from different sides and angles and pressed it to indicate its thickness.

Wodemaya shared the video because people are tagging him in the video, and he wanted to know why. His caption read:

“Really?? Why are people tagging me here 🤣🤣”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to cost of flip flops

Netizens who saw Wodemaya’s post commented on why the flipflops were highly priced. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

“This, surely, must take you to heaven...Tweeeea”

Jennifer Baker-Nijon wrote:

“These people must be out of their mind. This is the cheapest slippers our parents use to buy us in Suriname😂🤣😂. When they were worn out or cut we would repair them by adding a nail to hold it at the bottom.😂😂😂”

Waslimbo GH said:

“This is cheaper, better and more durable. May be an image of shoes and text”

Can A Dian wrote:

“Bought this at Walmart for $50, I nearly cried because this Gh7 back in Ghana.

Victoria Amo asked:

“Does it give long life and prosperity?”

Andoh Joe said:

“Make I start protecting this expensive flip flop since it's the only property I have😊”

Babynaa Ruthacia wrote:

“Some people will say poor people and nonsense comment but even if I’m rich I won’t buy chalewote for this amount😂😂 why na road to heaven street kuraa is how much 😂😂😂”

Eldon Kendall Harvey said:

“We call tht two strap rubber dinky in Guyana 🇬🇾 and I never saw that in a showcase before, these gotta be the ones Jesus worn”

