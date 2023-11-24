A parent in a rural area surprised teachers with a gift of cassava, joyfully shared in a video posted by one of the teachers on social media

The parent expressed the intention to continue providing farm produce to ensure the teachers are well-fed

The heartwarming gesture reflects the community's appreciation for the educators and their commitment to supporting them with local resources

A parent in a rural area took cassava to the school of her child to give to the teachers as a gift.

The parent was videoed joyfully taking the cassava out of the basin in which she carried it and brought it to the school.

In a video shared by one of the teachers on social media, the woman said they will continue to bring them some of their farm produce so the teachers can have food all the time.

When the teacher complained that they will grow fat, the parent said they want them to be well-fed.

@Akosua_Saffy thanked the woman as she continued to remove the cassava from the basin.

I miss teaching in the villages. Bremen Asikuma those days paa, ei man did things

Teachers dey enjoy

Lecturers also get occasional gifts in various kinds

If government fails to provide rural allowance, the indigenes will take it up

The only joy that comes from teaching in these rural communities. Some of the parents are really good with giving out their farm produce

