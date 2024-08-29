Actress Fella Makafui has strongly rejected a fan's prayer for her to marry again soon

Fella swiftly replied that she did not want marriage after the fan dropped her wish as a comment

The exchange occurred under a social media post which had the actress showing her beauty in a wedding gown

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui is no longer interested in marriage after her divorce from Medikal.

In a recent interaction with a fan on social media, Fella has made it clear that she does not want to marry.

The talented actress shared a video of herself modelling in the wedding on her official TikTok page.

Fella Makafui is not so enthused about marriage anymore.

While Fella looked beautiful in the gown and had many followers applauding her looks, one comment stood out.

Fella rejects fan's marriage wish

After seeing the mother of one glowing in the gown, one fan, @missyperp744, prayed that Fella would marry again soon.

"I swear, wedding looks good on you, you will soon marry in Jesus name 🙏🙏," she said.

However, Fella shared her plan of not marrying again. She rejected the prayer not long after the lady's comment saying:

I dont want ❤️

Watch the video below:

Fella's response sparks reactions

The response from Fella Makafui to her fan grabbed attention, with over 500 others sharing their thoughts on it.

Mislove Misvie said:

Don’t say that my dear hmm

Verity🦋♈️ said:

Calm down 😂😂

Efya Cathy said:

Don’t stress yourself koraa mummy 😂😂🥰 love you

Osoono fashion said:

Even if you don’t want it aa collect it for your children errh😂😂😂

Obhaapa 💕Yhaa 🦋juicy😋 said:

Seriously only you know what you’ve been through in that marriage that changed your mind about marriage and God has bless you with a child stay single and enjoy your single life sis I love you 😘❤️💕

Fella gets love from Island

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, was set to turn four on Friday, August 30, 2024

A video of Island sharing a lovely moment with her mother popped up on the internet ahead of her birthday

The adorable video, which showed the girl telling her mother she loved her and giving her a kiss, warmed hearts

Source: YEN.com.gh