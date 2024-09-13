Owusuaa, a Ghanaian woman living in Canada, said men are intimidated by her success, causing her to remain single

She added that even though she has children, most men she meets are not bothered by that but are somewhat concerned she is too successful

Owusuaa said the men stick around until she shows them her properties and businesses, and then they never show up again

A Ghanaian woman in Canada said she is single because men are intimidated by her success, considering her businesses and properties.

Owusuaa said she owns many businesses in Ghana and lived comfortably in her 10-bedroom house.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Owusuaa said she believes the men are scared of her because she is independent.

“I own several properties in Ghana. When I was in Ghana, I met some men who were single and showed interest in me. Some of them are even without kids. However, when they visit my house and see what I have done for myself, they back off. They see my house; I take them around to see my businesses, and then they don’t return. They fear an independent woman,” she said.

Owusuaa, who lives in Canada, said she relocated to Canada because she was concerned about her children's education and future. She added that she would return to Ghana when her children were older.

"Thats my woman there. Everything she’s saying is true. Ive known her since 2013. Very good woman. Her husband also told me a lot of good stuffs about her. Very very very hardworking woman. very kind"

"Owusuwaa is intelligent though and business oriented person,one can easily identify"

"She is very beautiful en she is every 90 % men type of women .She don’t want to accept been called single mother , but she is single mother . Women .There was a part way ,she said that men come to her house when they realise this is wat she have especially house en business.they don’t come back . I can tell you 100 fact that that not true . 20 percent is wat you have . 80 percent is the children . Men have this taught in mind that . She is a single mother . Most men think of she might get back to her ex en also she will love / forcus her children more than the man . En situation like this .most men are confused en don’t know where to start from . So they have to back off . "

"We thank God for your life. Your story is one in a million. It's not soo easy breaking through successfully in Ghana without a good capital or help. A lot are trying soo hard but yet nothing is happening. Good luck"

