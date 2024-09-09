A Ghanaian living in Canada believes she earns more from her businesses in Ghana than her current job in Canada

Despite moving for her children's education, she plans to return to Ghana to revamp her businesses, as she finds making money easier there

She also believes Ghanaians would succeed if they worked as hard in Ghana as they do abroad

A Ghanaian lady residing in Canada has compared the income she earns abroad to what she used to make in Ghana before she left.

Owusuaa said for her Ghana is a better place than Canada due to the salary and standard of living in both places.

Owusuaa tells DJ Nyaami that she makes more money as a business woman in Ghana than an employee in Canada. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Owusuaa said it is easier to make money in Ghana than abroad.

She noted that in Canada she was an employee whereas in Ghana she owned a line of businesses that fetched her good money.

Owusuaa added that she makes more from her businesses in Ghana than she does in Canada.

“Working in Canada humbled me. Making money here is no joke. I earn about $23 per hour in Canada. I will come back to Ghana to revamp my businesses. There is money in Ghana.”

“I earn more in Ghana than in Canada. You can’t multitask in Ghana and the stress alone can take a toll on you. But you can multitask in Ghana,” she added.

Owusuaa said she moved to the Canada because of her children’s education and would return home at the appropriate time.

She added that Ghanaians would be successful in Ghana if they worked as hard in Ghana as they did abroad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's story

Several social media users commented on Owusuaa's assertion. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@user-jk2qt6ew4c said:

Hmmm DJ is not easy ooo our people should open up to us and help us ooo, I want to join them and work hard to support the family.

@user-em1qc9ml8m wrote:

This lady is real. God bless you.

@GiftyDeb said:

Thanks for sharing your story with us. All the best

@KwobenaEbo

Doing my own small scale business in gh I work more than 12 hours here in Italy for about 8 years I have never work more than 10 hour but I make more money than when I was in gh so what do you mean by putting more effort madam?

@roseanne1466

She is so right. Here in western countries the pressure is different!

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh