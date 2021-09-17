Psalm Adjeteyfio has been spotted in a video angrily taking a swipe at his critics

The veteran actor indicated that he had been brought to his current state by illness and not his own will or desire

Prior to this video, comedian DKB sent some golden advice to the veteran Taxi Driver actor

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, famed as TT of Taxi Driver fame, has been spotted in a video lashing out at some of his critics who badmouthed him.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the rather livid actor was seen sternly warning anyone who had nothing positive to say to him to shut up.

According to him, he was not happy about his current state but there was little he could do about it since it had to do with ill health.

The actor said even rich men with cars and mansions can be wiped out from the surface of the earth should they be attacked by illness.

He said his ill state started long ago and has lingered for a long time, draining him of all his wealth and resources.

The veteran actor said he did not wish evil for anyone but people would understand what he is going through should God afflict them with ill health.

A few days ago, a video of Psalm Adjeteyfio of Taxi Driver fame went viral which saw him asking for help from the general public to pay his rent.

Following the video, Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sent the actor GHC50,000. GHC30,000 of the money was to go into paying the actor's rent for the next five years.

The remaining GHC 20,000 was to add up to whatever upkeep money the veteran actor had on him.

Others also reached out to the actor and blessed him with the little they could spare.

Speaking about the veteran actor, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has given golden advice to Psalm Adjeteyfio following financial help he received from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, DKB was heard saying he did not expect the veteran actor to spend the upkeep money he received from Dr Bawumia.

According to him, spending the upkeep money would push him to beg for more once the money gets finished.

DKB said instead of spending the money, he should rather invest it into a lucrative business that would yield returns for him.

