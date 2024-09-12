A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her long and arduous journey of being married for over two decades without a child has gone viral

The woman, who is now 53 years old in an emotional interview, stated that she's faced a lot of emotional and societal pressure due to her situation

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with her in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman, Maa Sarah, has opened up about her long and distressing journey of being married for 23 years without having a child.

In a viral interview, the woman indicated that despite being very rich, she's never had a child. She noted in the video that she's encountered many societal pressures due to her situation.

During her interview, she noted that one moment that broke her was an encounter with a lady at church who called her out over her situation.

She noted that her husband loved her deeply and has always been faithful. She said he never cheated on her or fathered children outside their marriage. However, people around her have not always shown the same respect and consideration.

Thus, she advised people to be considerate and thoughtful when dealing with people in her situation since it was not easy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show sympathy to the Ghanaian woman

The Ghanaian woman's story deeply saddened netizens who saw the video. They expressed their sympathy in the comment section.

@Nana Adoma papabi wrote:

"It's about time people understand God's ways ..we shouldn't put others in pain...Nyame mmere nni mmerepa."

@Lady Tish wrote:

"Awwww, God is still in control madam. We serve a living God."

@Nana Hemaa wrote:

"hmmmm God is in control."

@enye nyame den 2 wrote:

"oooh god help."

@lsaaac77 wrote:

"sorry mama."

@PANYIN 360 wrote:

"God please Bless them with a child. let ur will be done."

Ghanaian woman shares 15-year struggle with childlessness

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman has opened up about her 15-year struggle with childlessness.

In an interview, she indicated that she encountered much childlessness during this period; however, with the support of her husband and in-laws, she overcame the challenge.

