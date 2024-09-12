A video of a Ghanaian woman openly stating her kind of man has generated conversations on social media

In a video posted on @silentbeads' TikTok page, the woman said the man she would marry must be earning a minimum of GH¢5,000 monthly

This opinion gained the attention of Ghanaians on social media, as they trooped to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian woman has shared her preference regarding the type of man she would want to settle down with in marriage.

Considering her current status in life, the lady said any man who wants to marry her must earn at least GH¢5,000 per month.

A Ghanaian woman states the kind of man she wants to settle down with in marriage. Photo credit: @silentbeads/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking on the topic "What do you bring to the table?", the unidentified lady said she would only consider a man earning below the above-stated amount if he has a side hustle in addition to his regular job.

"If you are having from GH¢5,000 and above, it's okay. Anything less, if you have other side jobs that can help hold the family, is cool. But then, if you don't have any other side job and then it's just your 5 to 8 job, then I think GH¢5,000 should be enough for us to start something," she stated.

When asked if she would agree to marry a partner who takes home GH¢350 a month as salary, the Ghanaian woman said her circle of men takes more than that so she believes she would attract those she meets every day.

"To some ladies, he could be someone they can settle down with. But you know when you get to a certain point in life, there are people you meet. I don't think I would meet somebody who actually earns GH¢350 a month because of where I work and the calibre of people I meet," she asserted.

Netizens react to the woman's assertions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the woman's video as netizens thronged the comment section to share their views.

@Xtra Tym said:

"So the people you meet and they earn more, how many of them consider you?"

@boy_jubear also said:

"They should be doing that saa ..a time is coming men will also be asking of the salary they make before the will consider marrying them."

@Silent Beads replied:

"You haven't started asking? Then you're too late. Don't date broke women ooo."

@BobYawson also said:

"madam as for this am more than qualified thank God am even above the limit .Let get married."

Woman states her kind of man

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a young lady courted negative attention after she stated her taste in men.

In a video shared online, the lady said her kind of man should freely spend lavishly on her without much thought.

Her preference annoyed many Ghanaians on social media as they called her materialistic.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh