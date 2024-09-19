A young lady expressed frustration after her male friend of six to seven months failed to notice her romantic interest

She complained that despite her clear signs of affection, he showed interest in her friend after meeting her for just two hours

Feeling hurt, the lady refused to help him pursue her friend, lamenting that neither of them would enjoy the relationship

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over her unreciprocated affection for a male friend she has known for about six to seven months.

The lady lamented how her subtle gestures of love had gone unnoticed by the man, who had yet to ask her out despite their long-standing friendship.

In a video on X, the lady explained that she had been dropping hints and showing signs of affection, but her friend failed to respond or acknowledge her feelings.

To her dismay, after meeting one of her female friends for just two hours, the man expressed romantic interest in her friend and sought her help in wooing the woman.

In an emotional outburst, the lady questioned why the man failed to recognise her love and shifted his attention to someone he barely knew.

“We have been friends for about six to seven months, and you’ve not asked me out. You have failed to see all my actions, which show that I love you, and said nothing in that regard to me. You met a friend of mine for only two hours, and you want me to help you woo her. Why am I a stick?”

She further expressed her frustration by stating that neither she nor her friend would enjoy the relationship.

Watch the video below:

Refer male friends to single female friends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady entreated women to connect their male friends to their single female friends.

According to her, several single ladies are searching for partners, hence her stance.

The TikTok video showed many Ghanaian men sharing their thoughts on her words.

