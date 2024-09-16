A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing how she found true love after a previous heartbreak has gone viral

In a YouTube video, the woman stated that she met the love of her life in a forest when she went there to pray

Netizens who saw the video online were touched and took to the comments section to also give their opinions

A Ghanaian woman, Esther, has recounted her heartwarming story of how she found love in the most unexpected place - a forest.

In a YouTube video, she noted that after a devastating heartbreak from her ex-lover, she honoured a friend's invitation to pray in the forest.

During this period, she met her husband, Eric, who had also come to pray in the forest.

A Ghanaian woman shares how she met her partner in the forest while praying after a heartbreak. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: Youtube

"I was reluctant to go for the [prayer] programme because I was in pain from what my boyfriend at the time was doing to me, but then I addressed up and decided to go to the Achimota Forest where the programme was being held," she said.

Women explains finding love in a forest

Further in the video, Esther indicated that she was reluctant to open up to Eric in the beginning due to her painful encounter with her past boyfriend.

"He later took my number and called on several occasions, but I didn't answer his calls. He asked me out one day, and I disappointed him. The second time, I wanted to disappoint [him] but I just said let me honour this invitation. So I was even late, I think, about two hours."

However, she later softened up for him and gave him a chance. Eventually, their love grew, and they became a couple.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Esther's story

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the story and shared their views about the young woman's exciting love story in the comments section.

@Horseglass wrote:

"I'm going to Achimota forest asap."

@Lifeofbrianna wrote:

"Let me go find someone kiss and touch heart."

@Lawyer Emprez BOS wrote:

"Where can I pick a car to Achimota forest."

@Kwadwo_Virgin wrote:

"She made the whole thing easy ..I'VE BEEN FOLLOWIMG ABENA FOR 6 YEARS."

@Abby wrote:

"Achimota forest here I come."

@Akua Nketsiaba wrote:

"Oh God, am i also tour daughter? lol."

@Cynthia SENIAGYA wrote:

"It's a mystery .love goes where love is."

@Akorfa wrote:

"Love therapy."

Ghanaian lady recounts how her boyfriend cheated

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady had recounted how her boyfriend cheated on her.

The lady stated that she urged her boyfriend to visit a church for a breakthrough but instead found out that he was unfaithful.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh