A Ghanaian lady has triggered emotional reactions on social media after she took to TikTok to cry over a breakup

In a video, the lady, identified as Pretty Nella, indicated in the caption that she was tired of getting hurt by men

Netizens who came across the video on Pretty Nella's TikTok page trooped to the comment section to share their views

A heartbreaking video of a young Ghanaian lady weeping inconsolable has surfaced on social media.

Pretty Nella, as she is known on TikTok, appeared to have been painfully jilted by her lover, whom she had been dating for many years.

A Ghanaian lady sheds tears online after her boyfriend painfully broke her heart. Photo credit: @baefafa3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reeling from her painful heartbreak, Pretty Nella took to social media to weep her sorrows and disappointment away.

In a video captioned "I'm so tired of getting hurt," the young Ghanaian lady took solace in Akwaboah Jr's Hold Me Down love song, which was released in 2018 and featured Efya and TxT.

Netizens console Pretty Nella

Pretty Nella's heartbreaking video attracted reactions from netizens, who thronged her comment section to attempt to console her.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions to Pretty Nella's video, which had raked in over 9.6k likes and 1.5k comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@Kenny_Nyarko said:

"Cast your mind on finding money and trust me you will forget abt love...No one on this earth can love better than yourself...So focus on making yourself happy and you will be ohk."

@Thelmaprettytall also said:

"Give yourself time my dear u will surely be fine again...this was me few weeks ago, it hasn't been easy but I'm gradually getting over it ...Cry out all the pains until u are ok..n u will be fine."

@Kofi the Artist commented:

"I don't believe in this thing called love ooo.....what I went through eeerh sometimes we waste time for people who don't value good things."

@Bhambi also commented:

"Eyyyyyy this thing, hmmm ano dey do am again ooo i nearly……. Hmmm the world is full of selfishness."

Lady storms the street to find love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady took to the streets to search for love after a painful heartbreak.

Holding a placard with the inscription "I need a boyfriend," the lady stood by a busy road in parts of Accra to advertise her availability and readiness for a new relationship.

Her bold step to find love caused hysteria among netizens online after her video on social media.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh