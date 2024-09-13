A video of a Ghanaian woman making her choice between a massive sum of money and her boyfriend has got people talking

In the viral video, the lady did not mince words about choosing her boyfriend over the vast sum of money

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting the claim while others doubted her

A Ghanaian woman has got social media buzzing with comments after choosing between GH¢784,500,000 and her boyfriend.

In a viral online video, she was asked by a content creator if she would listen to her mother-in-law if she asked her to jilt her son for a massive sum of money.

In response, the Ghanaian lady did not mince words about choosing her boyfriend over the money. She indicated that no amount cannot quantify the value of a human being.

She stated that it was better to choose the man and work hard together to get the amount of money rather than choosing the money over the man.

Additionally, she stated that companionship is essential in every human being's life; therefore, choosing money over her lover would be a big mistake.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some supported the Ghanaian lady's claims, others disagreed with her.

@Gabbies wrote:

"The boy will even leave you If you don’t take the money."

@MarleyDayOfficial wrote:

"Cash or transfer?"

@nuosoaps wrote:

"Just imagine what I will be getting if I marry him. This is just from his mom."

@tinamaccarthy wfrote:

"Tell the mom I want the money sharp."

@euniceaboagye13 wrote:

"I have been waiting for such opportunity though."

@DZIFA wrote:

"This is for the camera."

@Jannyluck makeovers wrote:

"Ok ma’am please should I leave him now?"

@Am Quinn wrote:

"Thank you maa."

@️Mrs Opoku Agyemang Prempeh wrote:

"What about leaving you the mother too."

@FAITHASEYESOLACE wrote:

"I will take the money and letter apologies to guy that I collected the money for both of us because I were to ask his mom for it she won't give me..."

Brilliant lady chooses PhD over US passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady based abroad has added her voice to the ongoing debate about the value of a PhD vis-a-vis a foreign passport.

The young lady, identified on her social media as Capada C, said she believes a PhD from any Ghanaian university would offer her better opportunities in the United States (US), where she was born and raised.

