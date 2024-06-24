A beautiful Ghanaian lady has caused a buzz among men online after she asked women to connect their male friends to single female friends

Identified on her socials as @amagh10, the lady said there are too many single ladies in the system looking for partners to be with

Her TikTok video attracted many Ghanaian men to the comment section

A Ghanaian woman has got men on social media excited following some advice she offered her fellow women which they found pleasing to the ear.

The lady, identified on her socials as @amagh10, pleaded with her fellow women to help their female friends find responsible partners to settle down with.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady said there are many single women out there looking for partners to spend the rest of their lives with.

She said some of her fellow women were blessed with good male friends but have refused to introduce them to their female friends.

Consequently, @amagh10 advised women who are already taken but have handsome and responsible male friends to connect them to their single friends.

"Fine girl, if you can't date the guy, refer him to your friends. If you can't date that fine boy introduce him to your single friends and let them date them, let them vibe, let them become friends. It can lead to a relationship," she said.

She added that women who prevent their female friends from meeting their male friends do not have their interests at heart.

"You want them to remain single just for your happiness? refer them," she further stated.

Men online praise her

The young lady's video attracted men in droves to her comments section, showering her with praises for the advice she offered her fellow women.

Reactions to the video, which had raked in over 2.5k likes and 223 comments as of the time of filing this story, are compiled below:

@Dopeboy Paid said:

"Brotherhood must protect this woman foshoo."

@Eggboness reacted:

"This woman must join the brotherhood."

@Kwabena Obolo also said:

"You deserve a national award"

@SlimDoll commented

"I have been doing that, they always say I'm a bad friend."

