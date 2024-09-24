Vim Lady has opened up on the consequences the comments made by Afia Pokua have had on her

In a video, she lamented that people mistake her for the disgraced journalist and often call to lash out at her

Many netizens who took to the comment section of the video called out Afia Pokua over her comments about Otumfuo

Media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has again reacted to the brouhaha involving her colleague journalist Afia Pokua and Asantehene.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of ONE GHANA TV, Vim Lady lamented that the Kasapa FM journalist had caused her a big problem because they both share the same name.

Afia Poku expresses frustration Afia Pokua over her Otumfuo's comments.

Source: Facebook

She explained that people often mistake her for the disgraced journalist and hurl invectives at her at the slightest opportunity.

"People say her real name is even not called Afua Pokuaa so for me, she has created a problem for me. Today someone sent me a voice vote on Whatsapp insulting for which I had to clarify to the person that I am not the one."

When writing the report, the video raked in over 2000 views and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians scold Afia Pokua

Social media users who took to the video's comment section for her unguided remarks about the Asantehene.

@EryckSerggHarmany replied:

"We need very educated lady like This lady right here. Wow straight and real talk."

@24brownn reacted:

"If God Almighty treat humans like this no one will survive , God Forgive us any time we offended , so pleased forgive this woman becos she has apologized .Even God have forgiven her."

@SulemanGuernIssah added:

"I hope if the King of Ashanti happens to be there himself they should have been forgiven by now please let by gone be by gone."

Kwawumanhene scolds Afia Pokua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the chief at Kwawumanhene in Kumasi called out Afia Pokua over her actions at the Manhyia Palace.

The chief, Nana Kwasi Abankwa, led the delegation to Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects.

He noted in his comments that Afia Pokua disrespected him during their visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

