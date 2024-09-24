A video of Manhyia Chiefs explaining the origin of Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua to her has surfaced

Afia Pokua had always believed she was from Kwawu since she was nurtured at the Palace, according to her; however, the chiefs unveiled that that identity was wrong

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions as some were displeased with the chief's handling of the matter while others hailed them

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua was astounded at the Manhyia Palace after she found out that her ancestral roots do not lie in Kwawu as she has always believed.

The Manhyia palace chiefs opened up about her true identity when she went there to plead her case following derogatory remarks against the Asantehe, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afia Pokua had always thought she was a Kwawu. She even mentioned it during her commentary on an alleged social media feud between the Ashantis and the Dormaas but was taken aback when the Chiefs told her otherwise.

During her hearing, the chiefs asked her about her origin, and she boldly stated that her mother hails from Kwawu, which automatically makes her a Kwawu per the matrilineal system of inheritance associated with the Akans.

However, the chiefs proved her wrong and informed her that her mother was a Krobo and her father was a Frafra; therefore, she was not from Kwawu. The details provided at the Manhyia Palace took aback Afia Pokua:

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Manhyia Chiefs' comments

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions in the video's comments section. While some have condemned the chiefs for handling the case, others have hailed them for it.

@DANSO ABEAM wrote:

"Manhyia chiefs are you Afraid of Afia Schwarzenegger."

@divianlamona wrote:

"We leave in a country where speakers of the truth are forced to to apologies for spitting out the truth useless country."

@She love Timini Egbuson wrote:

"So Afia pokuaa is not from kwahu?"

@user50172021983668 wrote:

"The day they will catch Twene Jonas di3. Jata anumu straight."

@Bennybeauty wrote:

"Oppression everywhere in Ghana and no freedom of speech…. Rawlings we miss you a lot."

Manhyia Palace rejects Afia Pokua's apology

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Manhyia Palace had rejected Afia Pokua's apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following her derogatory remarks against the Asantehene.

During a sitting at Manhyia, the chiefs outlined several reasons why they could not accept her apology.

