Kasapa FM and Agoo TV worker Afia Pokua has spoken after her appearance at Manhyia Palace

In a post on social media, Afia Pokua drew strength from God, following the rejection of her apology to Otumfuo

The apology had been necessitated by some comments Pokua made about Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during Mona Gucci's show

Afia Pokua, the media personality accused of denigrating Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV, has spoken after her appearance at Manhyia Palace.

Appearing as a panellist, Afia Pokua had criticised the Asantehene over 'galamsey' and other issues.

The Kasapa FM and Agoo TV personality also called out Otumfuo for 'staying quiet' while his people verbally attacked the Dormaahene.

Afia Pokua puts her trust in God after Manhyia rejects her apology to Otumfuo. Photo source: Kwahuman Piesie Afia Pokua.

Source: Instagram

Afia Pokua's Otumfuo criticism and apology rejection

Her criticism triggered an angry response from the Asantes and other Ghanaians, who deemed it a show of disrespect to Otumfuo.

Afia Pokua later released a statement apologising for her conduct but was still made to face a panel at Manhyia Palace.

After hours of pleading, including kneeling in prostration, Otumfuo's representative rejected Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua's apology.

Despite the intervention of an elder who noted that Pokua had been particularly heartfelt, a 'sorry' was not deemed enough.

Afia Pokua speaks after apology is rejected

Following the rejection of her apology, Afia Pokua has shared a photo of herself kneeling before the panel.

In her caption, she prayed to God to strengthen her in her darkest days.

"In everything, I thank the Lord God almighty. The king of kings, the Lord of Lords. Maker of the universe, hear my cry and comfort me. In my darkest days, strengthen me and guide my steps. Because in you alone I can trust."

See Afia Pokua's post below:

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had warned detractors of the Asantehene to desist from attacking their king.

The group, at a press conference organized in Kumasi on Friday, September 20, 2024, said they would no longer accept any form of disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

Going forward, the group said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Otumfuo.

Source: YEN.com.gh