A video of the Kwawufuohene at Manhyia Palace reacting to the rejection of Afia Pokua's apology has surfaced

The chief, who was upset about the turnout of events, indicated that Afia Pokua disrespected her at the palace by not heeding his advice

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

The chief at Manhyia, who represents the people of Kwawu in the Ashanti Region, has expressed remorse over his involvement in Afia Pokua's case.

The chief, Nana Kwasi Abankwa, led the delegation to Manhyia Palace on September 23, 2024, to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his indigenes following Afia Pokua's derogatory remarks against the Asantehene.

He noted in his comments that Afia Pokua disrespected him during their visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Afia Pokua makes derogatory comments against Otumfuo

Afia Pokua, during a discussion on Biribi Gye Wo on Onua TV about a social media feud between Ashantis and the people of Dormaa, called out the Asantehene for being silent over the feud. In her remarks, she asked Otumfuo to speak and call his people to order.

Her comments, however, did not sit well with many people, especially Ashantis. After the incident, Afia Pokua and the show's host, Mona Gucci, apologised on TV. Subsequently, they went to Manhyia with some management members from Media General, as well as Nana Kwasi Abankwa and his men, to apologise.

Nana Abankwa was, however, displeased with the turnout of events at the palace. He noted that he instructed Afia Pokua to be remorseful, break into tears, roll on the ground, and wail to show that she had regretted her actions, but Afia did not budge.

Netizens react to Nana Abankwa's comments

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the incident at the Manhyia Palace. They criticised the chiefs for the happenings at Otumfuo's palace.

@Jnr Fameye wrote:

"Ashanti’s are fooling in Ghana too much."

@MAYOR wrote:

"Media General is the most weakest media in the world. They easily throw their staff under the bus. They did it to Bidget, Johnnie and co. That apology was never needed!!!"

@Kazee wrote:

"I will continue to say that Chieftancy is our major problem in Ghana and until it's completely abolish we should forget about development in modern day, their era is gone."

@E Mens wrote:

"Then we’ll keep wallowing in underdevelopment cos we r now going to deepen our Chieftancy inst. In any case, u can do away with ya chiefs, that’s if u hv one. We will nt. So live n let others live."

@SokaGeneral wrote:

"What is happening is very funny, Appiah Stadium came to insults all chief in Ghana at Cape Coast festival by saying apart from otumfo all other chief is useless and no one said anything about it."

Woman distances Kwawus from Afia Pokua's comments

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman from Kwawu has dissociated the people of Kwawu from Afia Pokua's comments.

In a TikTok video, she noted that the media personality's comments do not represent Kwawu's entire view.

