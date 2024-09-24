A video of Kumchacha commenting after they were summoned to the Manhyia Palace has generated talking points online

He thanked the chiefs at Manhyia Palace for the warm reception they received at the palace

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video

Controversial Ghanaian Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Prophet Kumchacha, has broken his silence on the aftermath of Afia Pokua's summons to the Manyia Palace.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of GHPage, Kumchacha thanked the chiefs at Manhyia Palace.

He showed humility by expressing delight over the welcome the chiefs at Manhyia Palace gave him and others as they went there to render an apology.

Kumachacha also lashed out at Afia Schwarzenegger over her comments regarding his decision to join Akua Pokua when they went to Manhyia Palace for forgiveness.

Ghanaians react to Kumchacha's video

Social media users who took to the video's comments section chided Afia Pokua over her comments about Otumfuo.

@herexcellencyebba2200 reacted:

"But its true i have never seen kumchacha preaching in any church be it his own church or invitation to any church .....kumchacha Afia throw you a challenge overcome it and shame her."

@Lintp87 added:

They should hv summoned Afia Schwar and Maurice Ampaw to manhyia first to apologize. Ashantis channel this energy to fight galamsey which is destroying your water bodies.

@charleseffah-poku2159 added:

"So Afia Pokua didn't get any better person other than Kumchacha to accompany her to Manhyia to apologize on her behalf? Ahh Afia Pokua paaa."

Afia Pokua is not from Kwahu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua was astounded at the Manhyia Palace after discovering that her ancestral roots do not lie in Kwawu.

The Manhyia Palace chiefs opened up when she went there to plead her case following derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Chiefs informed her that her mother was a Krobo and her father was a Frafra; therefore, she was not from Kwawu.

