A video of a Ghanaian woman who hails from Kwawu distancing Kwawus from Afia Pokua's comments has surfaced online

Afia Pokua has recently come under fire following some denigrating comments about the Asantehene

The woman in the video, however, claimed that Kwawus have nothing to do with Afia Pokua's comments

A Ghanaian woman who hails from Kwaku in the Eastern Region of Ghana has dissociated Kwawu from Afia Pokua's derogatory remarks against the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afia Pokua, during a live TV show on Onua TV, called out the Asantehene for failing to quench a social media feud between the Ashantis and the people of Dormaa.

A woman who hails from Kwaku is dissociating Kwawus from Afia Pokua's comments. Image source: Afia Pokua

During her remarks, she also accused Ashantis of feeling superior to other tribes. She categorically stated that she was from Kwawu, a statement later found by the Manhyia Chiefs to be unfounded.

In response to her comments, the Ghanaian woman @kyaadieafua on TikTok from Kwawu insisted that Afia Pokua's comments do not reflect Kwawus' general views.

"If you have any battles with Ashantis, fight your battles alone. Do not draw us into it," she stressed in her video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Kwawu woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video of @kyaadieafua making her comments were impressed and shared their views in the video's comments section.

@kwame opoku agyemang:

"To be honest the more I listen to her I get angry ."

@NABY wrote:

"U are very wise woman. Am half Kwahu half Asantenii."

@mamsi961 wrote:

"Woman dont turn deaf hear wai and see reason."

@doraantwiwaa135 wrote:

"I'm from Kwahu, but my mates doesn't believe, they think I'm an Ashanti because of the Way I speak in class in terms of defending the culture."

@user98224609243362 wrote:

"Sɛ Nana na n'aso nnte asɛm a eii" can she say this to the Kwahuhene which she respects so much or even his father?"

@CurrentGist wrote:

"Kwahu is Asante, Asante is Kwahu.......Just check the history."

@user58674157334430 wrote:

"To quote her "mo 3nfa mo Asante sem nko nohooaa". Will Dasebre Akuboah Boateng support such a statement? We Kwahus disown you."

Manhyia Chiefs unveil Afia Pokua's true identity

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Manhyia Palace unveiled Afia Pokua's identity during her plea at the palace.

Contrary to the belief that she hailed from Kwawu in the Eastern Region, the chiefs told Afia Pokua that her ancestral roots do not lie in Kwawu.

