Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua were at Manhyia Palace on Monday, September 23, 2024, to apologise to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The apology became necessary after Pokua's comments about Otumfuo on Mona's show had been deemed disrespectful

However, Otumfuo's representative rejected the apology from the two and banished them from Manhyia

The Manhyia Palace has rejected Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua's apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The two were at Manhyia to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following controversial statements about the Asantehene some days ago.

Afia Pokua criticises Otumfuo on Mona Gucci's show

Afia Pokua, an employer of EIB Networks's Kasapa FM and Agoo TV, criticised Otumfuo over 'galamsey' issues while appearing as a panellist on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV.

Her criticism triggered an angry response from Asantes and other Ghanaians, who deemed it a show of disrespect to Otumfuo.

Amid the backlash, Afia Pokua released a statement apologising for her conduct. That could not suffice as she was summoned to face a panel at Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo's rep rejects Afia Pokua's apology

After hours of pleading, including moments where they knelt and prostrated, Otumfuo's representative rejected their apology.

Despite the intervention of an elder who made an emotional appeal, highlighting that Pokua had been on her knees since her arrival and had delivered a heartfelt apology, her apology was not accepted.

Otumfuo's representative indicated that in such matters, apologies are not always enough, adding that some offences require the individual to bear the consequences of their actions.

"Who do you think you are to disrespect the Otumfuo? If you think you’ve grown wings, don’t aim them at Kumasi. You claim to be from Kwahu, yet even they separated from the Ashanti Kingdom. They speak our language,” he remarked sternly.

“Take your cursed self and your troubles with you. Whatever comes your way in the future, deal with it on your own. Do not ever return here,” he said.

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had warned detractors of the Asantehene to desist from attacking their king.

The group, at a press conference organized in Kumasi on Friday, September 20, 2024, said they would no longer accept any form of disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

Going forward, the group said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Otumfuo.

